American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.76. 8,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Alliance Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

