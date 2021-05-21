American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AREC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

American Resources stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

