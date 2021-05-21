American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

