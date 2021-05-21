Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

