Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

