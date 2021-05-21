Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176,192.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 139,192 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

