ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $4.60. ANA shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.38.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.