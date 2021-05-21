Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ADI opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.02. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

