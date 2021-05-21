Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.35.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,401. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

