Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $281.71. 40,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,191. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $284.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

