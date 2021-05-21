Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 530.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE CHH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.21. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,001. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 57,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

