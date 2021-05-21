Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 984,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

