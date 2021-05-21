Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce $106.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $408.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $422.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $502.65 million, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARM. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

