Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $104.65. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

