Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $83.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $335.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

GSBD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 718,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

