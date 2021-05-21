Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. 360,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

