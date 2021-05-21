Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.63. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,516.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,183. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

