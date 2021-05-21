Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 4,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

