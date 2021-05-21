Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,517. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $199.66 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

