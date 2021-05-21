Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.31). Express reported earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Express stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 99,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,398. The stock has a market cap of $225.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Express by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

