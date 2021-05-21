Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.70 million to $17.64 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $67.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $84.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $94.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 138,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,019. The firm has a market cap of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

