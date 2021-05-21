Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €126.00 ($148.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €133.20 ($156.71) on Friday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 52-week high of €133.00 ($156.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €126.36 and a 200 day moving average of €114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

