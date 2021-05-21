Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $289.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMED opened at $260.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.85. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

