Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) PT at C$4.07

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.07.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

