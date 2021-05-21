Analysts Set Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target at $11.33

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

AWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $638.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.