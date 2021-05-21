Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$12.93

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CGX stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

