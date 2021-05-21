Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) PT at $17.50

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000.

COGT stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 100.89% and a negative net margin of 264.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

