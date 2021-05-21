Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $8.16

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of DRH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,299. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

