Analysts Set Expectations for Telos Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telos in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

TLS stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74.

In other news, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.