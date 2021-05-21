Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$2.93

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NVA stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$593.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

