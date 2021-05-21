Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $121.02

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.84.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $102.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.