Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $138.78

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.90.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

