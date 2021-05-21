Analysts Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $164.64

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. 3,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,927. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

