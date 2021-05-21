Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Anaplan stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

