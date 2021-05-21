Anchor Market Cap Achieves $10.24 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $29,430.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00945990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

