AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 4.4% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.64. 61,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,346,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,926 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

