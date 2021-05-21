ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.