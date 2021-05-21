Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $23,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 55,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

