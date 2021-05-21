API3 (API3) Price Down 22.5% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00013382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $68.68 million and approximately $46.55 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.62 or 0.01021603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00098941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.47 or 0.09177974 BTC.

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

