Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

