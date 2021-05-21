AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $219,293.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01070125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.72 or 0.09500291 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,258,890 coins and its circulating supply is 245,258,889 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

