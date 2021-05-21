Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,027,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

