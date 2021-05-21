Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.