Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $47.01

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.01, but opened at $44.51. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 2,316 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

