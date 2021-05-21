AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APP. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE APP opened at $67.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 over the last 90 days.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

