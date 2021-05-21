Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

