Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $5,243,556 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

