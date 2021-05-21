Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 152.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $282.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

