Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $368.79 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.41. The firm has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.