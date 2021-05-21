Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

